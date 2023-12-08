XL Center

Andrea Bocelli show at XL Center in Hartford is postponed

The Andrea Bocelli show set to take place at the XL Center Saturday night is being postponed due to health concerns.

The show, which is part of the Bocelli's holiday tour, was scheduled for Dec. 9 in Hartford. It will now take place in February 2024 as part of the Valentines Tour.

In a statement, the XL Center said they will provide details for the rescheduled date next week.

"It happens that an unexpected problem forces you to stop. It rarely happens, and in thirty years of militant concert playing I can count them on one hand, and yet, this time, it has happened and I have to accept it. I am truly sorry, first of all for each of those who have once again granted me their kindness. Looking forward to seeing all my dear friends in Hartford, CT in February," Bocelli said in a statement.

All tickets for the originally scheduled show can be used for the new date.

