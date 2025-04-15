Sun select Aneesah Morrow, Saniya Rivers in first round of 2025 draft

The Connecticut Sun's rebuild continued Monday in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Connecticut owned the seventh and eighth overall picks in the first round. With the No. 7 pick, they selected forward Aneesah Morrow out of LSU.

Morrow notched 18.7 points and an NCAA Division I-leading 13.5 rebounds per game last season. The 22-year-old was a first-team All-American in 2025 and was named to the All-SEC first team the last two years.

With the No. 8 pick, the Sun selected South Carolina guard Saniya Rivers.

Rivers averaged 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game last season for the Gamecocks. A national champion in 2022, Rivers was selected to the All-ACC first team and the ACC All-Defensive team in 2024 and 2025.

Morrow and Rivers will usher in a new era in Connecticut. After falling just short of WNBA titles in recent seasons, the Sun opted for a fresh slate and parted ways with several key veterans, including Alyssa Thomas, DiJonai Carrington, and DeWanna Bonner. They did add a standout veteran in all-time WNBA rebounding leader Tina Charles, who will be tasked with mentoring the new young stars.

Connecticut also made a major change to its staff, firing head coach Stephanie White and replacing her with Rachid Meziane.

The new-look Sun will take some getting used to when they return to the court for their season opener on May 18 against the Washington Mystics. Games will be aired on NBC Sports Boston throughout the WNBA season.