food & drink

Anheuser-Busch CEO says his company will continue to support the LGBTQ community

Bud Light hired transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesperson, setting off a backlash the brand is still struggling to contain.

By Deon J. Hampton | NBC News

LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Anheuser-Busch InBev will continue to support the LGBTQ community despite backlash over a Bud Light advertising campaign featuring a transgender influencer that has simmered for nearly three months, CEO Brendan Whitworth said Wednesday.

Bud Light should be "all about bringing people together," he told "CBS Mornings."

"I think the conversation surrounding Bud Light has moved away from beer, and the conversation has become divisive," Whitworth said. "And Bud Light really doesn’t belong there."

AB InBev, the parent company of Bud Light, drew criticism from conservative activists and consumers for hiring transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a promotional March Madness campaign.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Bud Light is among a host of brand names being targeted by conservative activists and lawmakers for their support of Pride-themed events and merchandise, including Disney, the Dodgers and Target. 

Bud Light lost its top spot in the U.S. beer market to Modelo last month, as sales lagged following the uproar over its partnership with Mulvaney.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

food & drinknewsLGBTQbeer
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us