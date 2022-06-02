all inclusive boston

Anna's Crab Salad and Visit with Chef Michael Serpa

NBC Universal, Inc.

In this episode of The Chef's Pantry, Anna Rossi breaks down a simple crab salad that will wow any crowd and shares a scrumptious olive oil cake to sweeten up the end of any meal.

And then, Anna checks in with Chef Michael Serpa who makes his family's favorite traditional Cuban dish, picadillo.

And he chats about how the Boston restaurant scene is becoming more international and diverse than ever.

It's an episode you won't want to miss.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on the Boston scene, you can check out allinclusivebos.com.

More All Inclusive Boston

all inclusive boston Feb 16

All Inclusive Boston: The Local Lowdown On Some Must-Visit Spots In Jamaica Plain

local lowdown Nov 9, 2021

Local Lowdown: Roxbury's Frugal Bookstore

This article tagged under:

all inclusive bostonAnna RossiAnna Rossi Recipecrab saladMichael Serpa
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us