It's spring, which means it's time for lamb!

Anna Rossi lets you in on her favorite recipe: za'atar encrusted rack of lamb with pistachio-mint gremolata. It'll make your mouth water just thinking about it!

She pairs it with Moroccan carrots with harissa and warm, grilled potatoes with celery leaf and crumbled bacon.

It's a mouth-watering episode of The Chef's Pantry!