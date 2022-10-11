Anna's Pumpkin Bread

Original recipe by @AnnaRossiOfficial

INGREDIENTS

4 cups sugar

¾ tsp. baking powder

3 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. salt

1 ½  tsp. cloves

1 ½  tsp. cinnamon

1 ½ tsp. nutmeg

5 cups unsifted flour

6 eggs

1 1/3 cup pure olive oil

1 large can (29 oz.) of pumpkin

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 350*.

In a very large bowl, sift together sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, and flour.

In a second bowl, beat together eggs, olive oil, and pumpkin purée.

Combine the wet with the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Divide into well-greased baking pans (this recipe fills approximately 3 traditional loaf pans).

Bake for 1-1 ½ hours until the center has set and the toothpick test is clean.

Allow to cool for 20 minutes before slicing.

