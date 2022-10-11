Anna's Pumpkin Bread

INGREDIENTS
4 cups sugar
¾ tsp. baking powder
3 tsp. baking soda
2 tsp. salt
1 ½ tsp. cloves
1 ½ tsp. cinnamon
1 ½ tsp. nutmeg
5 cups unsifted flour
6 eggs
1 1/3 cup pure olive oil
1 large can (29 oz.) of pumpkin
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 350*.
In a very large bowl, sift together sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, and flour.
In a second bowl, beat together eggs, olive oil, and pumpkin purée.
Combine the wet with the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Divide into well-greased baking pans (this recipe fills approximately 3 traditional loaf pans).
Bake for 1-1 ½ hours until the center has set and the toothpick test is clean.
Allow to cool for 20 minutes before slicing.