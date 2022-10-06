Immigration

Another Busload of Migrants Dropped Off at Vice President's Residence

Republican governors have sent thousands of migrants to D.C. and other cities in recent months

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bus dropped off asylum seekers early Thursday outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence in Northwest D.C. for the second time this week.

About 50 men, women and children had traveled from South America to Texas before arriving in the District.

Volunteers from SAMU First Response were on hand to help the migrants. People in the crowd were seen carrying plastic bags.

Many of the migrants are expected to travel onward from the District, NBC News reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thousands of migrants have arrived in D.C. and other places including New York and Martha’s Vineyard in recent months, sent by the Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida.

In September, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said he was “sending a direct message” to Harris to secure the southern border by sending more than 100 migrants to her backyard.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has described the situation as a “humanitarian crisis” that’s overwhelming aid groups.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 11 mins ago

Family of Victim in ‘Serial' Podcast Case Asks Court to Halt Case

Toyota 41 mins ago

Toyota Announces Fixes for Loose Bolts, Faulty Airbags in Recalled EVs

This week, the D.C. Council also held a final vote to create an Office of Migrant Services. The temporary legislation authorizes $10 million to help migrants bused to the District. The office will receive migrants, provide transportation, give meals and address urgent medical needs, Bowser previously said.

D.C. declared a public emergency last month to deal with the arrivals.

This article tagged under:

Immigrationmigrantsmigrants in dc
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us