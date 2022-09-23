Conn. Father Charged With Abusing 6-Week-Old Child: Police

An Ansonia father is under arrest, accused of abusing his six-week-old child.
Police arrested 36-year-old Lamar Haney Friday.
Ansonia police received a call around 4 a.m Friday from the Department of Children and Families about a possible case of child abuse, according to police.
Officers went to Yale New Haven Hospital where the child was being treated for multiple injuries, including a brain bleed, fractured ribs, a lacerated liver, and other injuries consistent with child abuse, police said.
Police say Haney admitted to causing the injuries.
Haney was charged with first-degree assault and held on $100,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.