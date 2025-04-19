Free Jacks win fourth straight, host big mid-week tilt vs. RFC LA on Tuesday

The New England Free Jacks continued their winning ways Friday night with a workmanlike 26-6 win over Anthem RC in Charlotte. Over their four-game win streak, the Free Jacks have outscored their opponents 136-24 in the last seven halves.

The two-time defending Major League Rugby (MLR) champions have a quick turnaround as they host RFC LA at Veterans Memorial Stadium under the lights in Quincy on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In the fifth minute, Anthem collected the first points of the game off a penalty kick to lead 3-0. The Free Jacks responded in the 13th minute when Paula Balekana benefitted from an Oscar Lennon and Le Roux Malan exchange to score their first try of the night. Lennon converted the kick and New England led 7-3.

Who else but Balekana to open it up tonight for us 😮‍💨



via @ESPNPlus @usmlr@NEFreeJacks pic.twitter.com/p6aL7qvsoN — The Rugby Network (@therugbynetwork) April 19, 2025

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

In the 20th minute, Anthem inched closer with their second penalty kick of the match by former Free Jack Mitch Wilson, bringing the score to 7-6.

The match featured a lot of back and forth play over the next 15 minutes, but the Free Jacks squeezed in another try right before the half, Balekana’s second, to advance their lead to 14-6.

Defense ruled much of the second half with the first points coming from the Free Jacks in the 69th minute. Jed Melvin was able to cross the try line with an assist from Malan. The ensuing Lennon conversion raised the score to 19-6.

Four minutes later, the Free Jacks put the game out of reach when Isaac Olson scooped up a loose ball punched out by Malan inside five meters and easily dotted the ball down to set the final score at 26-6.

“We knew Anthem would be ready. This team is on the rise,” said Malan who was named man-of-the-match. “We knew we needed to be ready to execute.”

“I think the boys are ready for some Tuesday night lights,” added Malan about the unique mid-week matchup, as the team looks to extend their hot streak before heading into a bye week.

With the win, New England improved to 6-0-3 and sit in second place with 31 points, including seven bonus points.