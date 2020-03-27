Apple Partners With CDC and White House for Coronavirus Website, App

Apple has developed a new website and app that will provide a screening tool for COVID-19 symptoms as well as up-to-date information from trusted sources about the coronavirus outbreak.

The software announced Friday was developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control, the White House-led coronavirus task force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The COVID-19 app is available on Apple’s App Store. There’s also a website that can be accessed from Mac, Windows or Android phones and computers.

The software developed by Apple’s health team is designed to help people protect themselves by accessing reliable resources from home. The website comprises a series of questions about risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms related to the coronavirus. It provides a recommendation on what to do next, including whether a test is recommended at this time or if one should self-isolate at home.

Those who are experiencing severe symptoms are told to call 911. But those with milder symptoms are taken through a process, which might ultimately suggest they monitor symptoms, rest up, and “talk to someone” about testing, whether it’s a local health department or doctor’s office. The challenge, however, is that testing is still limited across the U.S.

Apple is not providing any tests.

