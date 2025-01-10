Apps to robots: Technology's increasing role in fighting wildfires

From apps to robots, technology is playing a key role in the fight against the Los Angeles wildfires.

A computer simulation of a fire as it spreads, designed to give insight to crews on the scene, was created by the San Jose State University Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center (WIRC).

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"Within the center here we have lots of research looking at how to better model fire spread in urban environments, in tree canopies, in different conditions, in complex terrain and mountains," WIRC Director Craig Clements said.

One of the most-checked platforms these days is Watch Duty, a nonprofit whose free app sends live updates to users about active fires and the crews fighting them.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"Getting that information out early is what makes the difference," Watch Duty Operations VP Nick Russell said.

Watch Duty has been downloaded 1.5 million times over the last two days, providing crucial information about everything from weather conditions to evacuations.

"Actionable information for one to act on their own emergency, and that's been the huge value," Russell said. "And, of course, having everything in one place and not having to go to three or four websites or social media platforms to put the story together."

Then there's the Thermite firefighting robot – remote-controlled and on the ground in Los Angeles, able to go where humans should not.

"Whether it's a partial collapse or chemicals or things like that, they will send that unit in to help fight that fire," Ron Lemons with Howe & Howe Technologies said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has one of the Thermite robots.

Wildfires continue to rage across Los Angeles County as fire crews from across the state try to contain the blazes. Some officials are looking at what went wrong and others at what to do next. NBC Bay Area's team has the latest details.