Archaeologists Unearth Remains of 387-Year-Old Colonial Fort in Maryland

The site was the fourth English colony established in the United States and was home to about 150 settlers

A view of the St. Mary’s Fort dig site.
Buried underground in the middle of an open field, roughly a half-mile inland from St. Mary's River, archaeologists have discovered the remains of Maryland's earliest Colonial site, a 387-year-old fort that was erected by European settlers in 1634.

The site, known as St. Mary's Fort, was the fourth English colony established in the United States and was home to about 150 settlers.

The recent discovery is the culmination of a decadeslong search and could reveal intriguing new details about the first wave of European colonists in Maryland and those who were there before them, said archaeologist Travis Parno, director of research and collections for Historic St. Mary's City, where the fort is located.

Photos: Archaeologists Dig Up 387-Year-Old Fort

