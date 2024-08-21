Arizona, Montana put abortion rights constitutional measures on November ballots

Proposals to enshrine abortion rights in the constitutions of Arizona and Montana will be on the ballots of those states in November.

That could potentially affect the outcome of the presidential and congressional races in those states.

Proposals to enshrine abortion rights in the constitutions of Arizona and Montana will be on the ballots in those states in November, which could potentially affect the outcome of the presidential and congressional races in those states.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court effectively allowed the ballot measure there to proceed as planned, in a ruling that found the summary used to collect signatures for the measure was valid.

Also Tuesday, Montana's Secretary of State's Office certified that abortion rights supporters had obtained enough signatures to put a measure on the ballot.

Arizona and Montana join six other states where abortion rights measures will be on their ballots this fall.

Arizona is considered a key swing state in the 2024 presidential election.

Four years ago, President Joe Biden's razor thin victory in Arizona over then-President Donald Trump helped secure the Democrat's victory in the Electoral College.

In Montana, incumbent three-term Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, is facing a tough challenge from Republican nominee Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL. If Sheehy defeats Tester, it could help Republicans gain majority control of the Senate.

In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its half-century-old ruling in Roe v. Wade, which said there was a federal constitutional right to abortion.

The decision, which was backed by three justices nominated by the Republican Trump, opened the door for individual states to set their own restrictions on abortion access.

But the decision also was blamed for harming the election chances of Republican congressional candidates in 2022.

And in seven states where abortion rights were placed on the ballot before this year, those measures passed into law, even in conservative states.