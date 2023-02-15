Arkansas

Arkansas Lawmaker, at a Hearing, Asks Transgender Woman if She Has a Penis

Gasps could be heard from the gallery after the Republican state senator asked a trans health care professional about her genitalia.

By Matt Lavietes | NBC News

Arkansas Senate Judiciary Committee

An Arkansas lawmaker shocked onlookers this week when he asked a transgender health care professional about her genitals at a hearing on a bill that would prohibit gender-affirming care for minors.

Gwendolyn Herzig, a pharmacist who is a trans woman, was testifying Monday in support of the treatment for minors during a state Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“You said that you’re a trans woman?” Republican state Sen. Matt McKee asked Herzig. “Do you have a penis?”

The audience erupted, with some audibly gasping and at least one person shouting, "Disgraceful."

Herzig, who holds a doctorate of pharmacy, then added: "I'm a health care professional, a doctor. Please treat me as such. Next question, please."

U.S. & World

world news 16 mins ago

Israel Passes Law to Strip Arab Attackers of Citizenship

Panama 59 mins ago

At Least 39 Migrants Die in Panama When US-Bound Bus Plunges Off Cliff

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

ArkansasLGBTQ
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us