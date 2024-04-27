Stratford

‘Armed and dangerous' woman sought after Conn. armed robbery, escape from state police custody

A woman who is considered armed and dangerous is being sought by police after an armed robbery in Stratford last month and she is also wanted by Connecticut State Police for escaping custody.

Officers responded to the Stratford Motor Inn on Stratford Avenue on Tuesday, March 19, for a report of an armed robbery.

Authorities said the victim reported being robbed at gunpoint of a bank bag containing cash and personal belongings. The suspects were described as two men and a woman.

The Narcotics and Vice Unit initiated an investigation and two men were arrested. They have each been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

The female suspect has been identified by police as 37-year-old Brittany Rondeau, of Marlborough.

She is wanted by Stratford Police Department on an outstanding felony warrant charging her with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny. A $100,000 bond has been set.

Rondeau is described as being 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has a sunflower-style tattoo on her right upper arm, a wing/face tattoo on her left upper arm and a sun-style tattoo on the center of her back.

According to police, Rondeau is also wanted by Connecticut State Police for escaping from custody.

Rondeau should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jon Policano at jpolicano@townofstratford.com. Anonymous tips can also be left at (475) 268-5181.

