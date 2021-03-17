Asian Americans Are Both Grieving and Angry Over Atlanta-Area Killings

The Asian American community was left reeling after a gunman killed eight people, including six Asian women, at three spas in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening.

Hate and bias incidents directed against Asian American and Pacific Islanders have been increasing. Since last March, the nonprofit organization Stop AAPI Hate has collected nearly 3,800 self-reports of verbal abuse, harassment and physical assaults. Sixty-eight percent of the reports came from women.

Asian American politicians, community leaders and writers expressed their anguish over the shootings Wednesday, along with their frustration at a justice system that has long failed to protect Asian women from harmful stereotypes that lead to pervasive gender-based violence.

"There's grief and there's anger," said Abraham Kim, executive director at the Council of Korean Americans.

