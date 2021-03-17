hate crimes

Asian Americans Are Both Grieving and Angry Over Atlanta-Area Killings

Hate and bias incidents directed against Asian American and Pacific Islanders have been increasing

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Asian American community was left reeling after a gunman killed eight people, including six Asian women, at three spas in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening.

Hate and bias incidents directed against Asian American and Pacific Islanders have been increasing. Since last March, the nonprofit organization Stop AAPI Hate has collected nearly 3,800 self-reports of verbal abuse, harassment and physical assaults. Sixty-eight percent of the reports came from women.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Asian American politicians, community leaders and writers expressed their anguish over the shootings Wednesday, along with their frustration at a justice system that has long failed to protect Asian women from harmful stereotypes that lead to pervasive gender-based violence.

U.S. & World

politics 4 hours ago

Man Wanted by Police Arrested Near Residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, Gun and Ammo Found in Car

georgia Mar 17

Man Charged With Killing 8 People at Georgia Spas

"There's grief and there's anger," said Abraham Kim, executive director at the Council of Korean Americans.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

hate crimesAtlantaAsian Americans
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us