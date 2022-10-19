GOOD NEWS

At 104, NYC Woman Says These 2 Doctor No-Nos Helped Her Survive 2 Pandemics

Elaine Terry still lives in her own home, but with care and love from her support system at RiverSpring at Home, she had a 104th birthday celebration for the ages

RiverSpring Living

Are healthy living and exercise the tickets to a long life? Maybe, but for one New York City woman, she says the key is much simpler — and much more enjoyable.

Elaine Terry celebrated her 104th birthday on Wednesday, complete with a party surrounded by family, friends and caregivers from the assisted living facility that provides her care at her home, where she lives.

The group sang happy birthday to her, and the centenarian blow out the candles on her lovely pink cake out without any help.

The party comes after Terry contracted and overcame COVID — at the tender age of 102.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Elaine Terry was born in Ohio, but moved to New York to break into show business. She went on to sing commercial jingles and sang on the radio.

But this wasn't the first pandemic that Terry lived through. Born in 1918, she grew up during and lived through the Spanish Flu that ravaged the world at that time.

Terry was born in Ohio, but moved to the Big Apple at the age of 16 to try and make it in show business, said Wendy Steinberg of RiverSpring Living, which operates the facility where Terry lives. She sang on the radio in those early days, doing commercial jingles. She even crossed paths with Joan Rivers and the Rat Pack, back in the day.

And while her radio days are behind her, Steinberg said that Terry attributes her longevity to two things: hot dogs and chicken fingers.

Read More

Business May 11

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans Want to Live to 100, Study Finds. Here's How Retirement Is Changing

Al Roker Aug 5, 2020

In the Spotlight: Al Roker Dishes on Keys to Success and Longevity in New Book

United States Aug 25, 2021

A Longevity Expert Shares the Diet, Exercise and Sleep Rules He Lives by for a Longer, Stronger Life: These Are ‘Non-Negotiable'

This article tagged under:

GOOD NEWSCOVID-19Healthspanish flu
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us