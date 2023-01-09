Recalls

At Least 100 Deaths Now Linked to Recalled Fisher-Price Sleeper

Since the initial recall, approximately 70 additional fatalities have been reported, the commission said

Fisher-Price's recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleepers have now been linked to 100 fatalities, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday.

The sleeper was first recalled in April 2019 following reports that infants had rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, "or under other circumstances," the commission said. Some 4.7 million units were affected.

