At least 9 people injured after a shooting in Denver, officials say

Authorities are investigating after nine people were injured during a shooting in Denver late Monday night, Denver Police said.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Market Street, three victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Denver Police.

Update 1/2: Nine total gunshot victims have been identified from the shooting in the 2000 Block of Market St, plus a suspect who also sustained a gunshot wound. 3 victims are in critical condition, the other victims & the suspect are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries — Denver (Nuggets) Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023

The other victims and the suspect, who was also shot, have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are conducting a "complex investigation."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.