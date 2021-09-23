Attendant Injured When Car Crashes Into Toll Booth and Bursts Into Flames

An attendant was injured when a car crashed into a toll booth and burst into flames in Maine early Thursday morning.

State police said a car driven by Ethan Chase, 22, of Durham, was headed east on the Falmouth Spur, which connects Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 in Portland, around 1:40 a.m. when Chase lost control of the car and slammed into a toll booth.

The car caught fire on impact and a section of the toll booth was heavily damaged.

Shattered glass and debris from the crash struck a 46-year-old toll attendant, who was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for lacerations to his head and face. He is expected to be released from the hospital later Thursday.

Chase was not injured in the crash.

Initial investigation shows speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, police said. Chase has been charged with aggravated operating under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately released.