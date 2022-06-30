Merrick Garland

Attorney General Garland to Undergo Procedure to Treat Enlarged Prostate

Garland’s treatment on July 7 will involve a procedure that typically lasts less than an hour

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Attorney General Merrick Garland will undergo a medical procedure next week to treat an enlarged prostate, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Garland, 69, was diagnosed with "benign enlargement of the prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia," the Justice Department said in a news release that described the surgical procedure as "routine."

Garland’s treatment on July 7 will involve a procedure that typically lasts less than an hour, to remove enlarged prostate tissue, the Justice Department said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Merrick GarlandBiden Administration
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us