Nordic combined

Austria Finishes First in Large Hill 4x5km Relay, U.S. Places Seventh

Team Austria takes first place in large hill 4x5km relay. USA takes seventh-place finish

By Julia Elbaba

Franz-Josef Rehrl of Team Austria reacts during the Ski Jumping portion of the Large Hill/4x5km event, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Austria finished first in the team large hill 4x5km relay, ski jumping competition round on Thursday.

To seal first place, Austria scored 475.4, followed by Norway in second (469.4) and Germany (467.0) in third. Team USA finished in seventh place with a final score of 387.1.

Team USA’s Jasper Good, Taylor Fletcher, Ben Loomis and Jared Shumate and the other nine nations in the field will compete in the large hill 4x5km, cross-country event, which will be held on Thursday at 6 a.m. ET.

The top three finishing nations will earn a spot on the podium.

