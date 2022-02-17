Austria Finishes First in Large Hill 4x5km Relay, U.S. Places Seventh

Austria finished first in the team large hill 4x5km relay, ski jumping competition round on Thursday.

To seal first place, Austria scored 475.4, followed by Norway in second (469.4) and Germany (467.0) in third. Team USA finished in seventh place with a final score of 387.1.

Team USA’s Jasper Good, Taylor Fletcher, Ben Loomis and Jared Shumate and the other nine nations in the field will compete in the large hill 4x5km, cross-country event, which will be held on Thursday at 6 a.m. ET.

The top three finishing nations will earn a spot on the podium.