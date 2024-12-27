California

Authorities investigate human leg found near shore of California beach

The medical examiner has not yet identified the human remains.

By Ted Chen

A grisly discover on the beach of Palos Verdes, Los Angeles, after police say a family out for a walk on Christmas morning discovered a human leg on the shoreline.

Police used dogs trained to detect human remains and scoured the area, but no other trace was located, nor any clue as to whether the most recent find was related to the two fishermen who disappeared Tuesday in the same area.

"Our beaches are typically rock it's my understanding that it was located at the shoreline but atop some rocks," said Caption Aaron Belda with the Rancho Palos Verdes Estates Police Department. "At this time we’re not ruling anything out we’re considering all possibilities but we don’t have any reason to believe the two are connected."

Neighbors in the area expressed their concern following the gruesome findings.

“This is terrible,” said John Crayton, a Palos Verdes resident. “It's Christmas, it's supposed to be a season of joy. My heart goes out to the family.”

The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department is still investigating but has not confirmed whether the leg found is related to the discovery of a skull and bone found in November a short distance away on the same beach.

"It's just shocking and makes you wonder you know and think that could have my family," said Zully Ozuna, a Palos Verdes beachgoer.

