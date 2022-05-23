Authorities Search for Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Elite Cyclist in Texas

Authorities in Texas have been searching for a woman accused of fatally shooting an elite cyclist after discovering the athlete had been romantically involved with her cyclist partner.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it was looking for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, in the May 11 killing of Anna Moriah Wilson, 25. Armstrong was last heard from on May 13, the affidavit says, according to NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin.

Austin police issued a homicide warrant for Armstrong on Tuesday, the Marshals Service said. It came nearly a week after police say a friend of Wilson's found her body at an Austin home on May 11. The cyclist had traveled to Texas for a race in Hico, southwest of Fort Worth, according to the cycling outlet Velo News.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN, Armstrong had been in a relationship with professional cyclist Colin Strickland for roughly three years. But during a break in their relationship, Strickland had begun seeing Wilson, the affidavit says.

Based on a search of Wilson's phone, investigators said messages indicated Wilson believed she was "still in a romantic relationship with Strickland even though he was currently dating Armstrong," the affidavit says, according to KXAN.

