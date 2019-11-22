’Baby Yoda’ Owns the Internet. What Does That Mean for the Future of ‘Star Wars’?

The pointy-eared tyke has become a meme spanning generations, an all-purpose totem of cuteness and the subject of frenzied fan theories.

babyyoda11
IT'S A BABY YODA!

In a bitterly divided nation, few things have the power to bring us together — and one of them seems to be a doe-eyed green puppet the internet has dubbed "Baby Yoda," according to NBC News.

Baby Yoda, so named for his resemblance to the gnomic, anastrophe-spouting Jedi master of the "Star Wars" movies, is the breakout co-star of the new Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian." In the eight-episode serial, the titular mysterious bounty hunter takes Baby Yoda under his wing.

But, as a cursory glance at Twitter suggests, Baby Yoda is no mere television character. In the days since the "Star Wars" spinoff show premiered, the pointy-eared tyke has become a generation-spanning meme, an all-purpose totem of cuteness and the subject of frenzied fan theories.

