The pharmaceutical company behind the birth control pill Tydemy is recalling two batches of the drug because they may have reduced effectiveness.

Lupin, the New Jersey-based drugmaker, announced Saturday that it was recalling the batches after tests showed the pills had decreased levels of ascorbic acid, an inactive ingredient, and high levels of a "known impurity."

"This could potentially impact the effectiveness of the product which could potentially result in unexpected pregnancy," the company's announcement said.

The affected batches were distributed between June 3, 2022 and May 31 of this year and have expiration dates of January or September 2024.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the impurity in the pill and the role ascorbic acid plays in it. The company has also asked pharmacists and retailers to "discontinue distribution of the recalled product lots immediately."

