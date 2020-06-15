Baxter State Park

Baxter State Park in Maine Is Reopening for Day Visits

Maine Climbing Katahdin
AP

Baxter State Park is reopening for day visits.

The park on Monday is opening Togue Pond and Matagamon gates for vehicle access on the park's Tote Road.

But campsites and cabins don't open until July 1. Bunkhouses, which sleep eight to 10 people in congregate living, will remain closed for the summer.

U.S. & World

Rayshard Brooks 2 hours ago

Rayshard Brooks’ Widow Says She Can’t Watch Video of His Killing

United States 8 hours ago

Europe Reopens, Beijing Outbreak Revives Need for Vigilance

The easing of restriction by the Baxter Park Authority comes as the Mills administration moves to reopen the economy.

Other state parks and campgrounds already opened, but the Baxter State Park is run by an independent authority.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Baxter State ParkMainecoronavirus in new englandreopening Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us