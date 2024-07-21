Cheshire

Bear euthanized after biting woman in CT: DEEP

By Cat Murphy

Cheshire Police Department

A black bear was euthanized after biting a woman in Cheshire on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, officers from the Environmental Conservation Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to reports that a black bear had bitten an adult woman.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the attack and refused treatment, DEEP said.

Cheshire police said the bear approached the woman while she was sitting in her backyard in the area of Cornwall Avenue and Oak Avenue.

The 280-pound male bear — which police said was "slow moving" and did not appear healthy — fled the area before officers arrived on-scene.

DEEP said EnCon officers located and euthanized the the bear following a search of the area. The bear was subsequently turned over to DEEP wildlife biologists for testing.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

The Secret Service acknowledges denying some past requests by Trump's campaign for tighter security

2024 Paris Olympics 8 hours ago

With AI, jets and police squadrons, Paris is securing the Olympics — and worrying critics

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us