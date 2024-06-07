California

Bear interrupts football practice at California high school

Video posted by the Truckee High School football team showed the bear jogging across the field as players looked on

High school football players in the Lake Tahoe area came face to face with a black bear during the middle of practice this week.

Video posted by the Truckee High School football team showed the bear jogging across the field as players looked on.

"One never knows what’s going to take place at a football practice in Truckee," the team wrote in a post on social media. "Snow, lightning, hail, birds of prey swooping for voles on Surprise Stadium before the Coyote pounces on one, or a black bear just strolling through your 7 on 7."

Players said every now and then animals will cross the field to get back into the woods.

Bears showing up in populated areas is becoming increasingly common, prompting the state to work on a conservation plan to minimize conflict between humans and black bears.

