Bed Bath & Beyond comes back as an online retailer

Overstock.com bought the iconic home goods store's branding, along with its famous name. All of Bed Bath & Beyond's physical stores are permanently closed.

A Bed Bath & Beyond store in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Oct. 14, 2020.
Bed Bath & Beyond's website relaunched Tuesday under its new owner, Overstock.com, breathing new life to the iconic home goods retailer declared bankrupt earlier this year.

The goal, said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson, is to combine Bed Bath's brand name with Overstock's business model "to create a business that can soar."

Johnson said customers visiting the new website would see up to $50 of loyalty reward points reinstated from former Bed Bath & Beyond customer accounts, including a number of additional perks like 20% off initial purchase for signing up for a newly relaunched Welcome Rewards loyalty program; and 25% off initial purchases for anyone who downloads the new Bed Bath & Beyond mobile app.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 protection in April after years of failed attempts to reboot its long-running home goods business. All remaining Bed Bath & Beyond physical stores were officially slated to close this weekend.

