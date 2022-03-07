Beef Jerky Recalled in 7 States Over Listeria Worries

Beef jerky sold in seven states is being recalled over listeria concerns.

The affected products were shipped to Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Boyd Specialties LLC, of Colton, California, is recalling more than 1,600 pounds of jerky sold under labels including Ranchview Jerky Co., Jerked Out Jerky, Rock Ridge Jerky, Rebel's Snacks, Smokehouse Jerky Co. and others. The full list can be found here on the USDA website.

No one has yet reported becoming ill.

"The problem was discovered by FSIS during follow-up procedures after a routine FSIS product sample confirmed positive for Listeria monocytogenes," according to a statement from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40269” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were produced on Feb. 23, 2022.

Anyone in possession of one of the recalled products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause Listeriosis, a potentially serious infection that can be particularly dangerous in young children, elderly or frail people, pregnant women or those with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but in more serious cases it can be fatal and can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.