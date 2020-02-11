Beer Truck Rolls Over on NH Highway, Spilling Cases of Booze

A beer truck lost control and rolled over in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, spilling cases of beer in the process.

The Bellavance Beverage Company box truck was driving on Interstate 89 North in New London when it lost control, according to state police. The truck was travelling too fast for the road conditions, authorities said.

A photo released by police appeared to show cases and kegs of beer on the side of the road.

Before driving off the road, the truck hit a second vehicle. Neither driver was injured in the collision.

According to police, the road's left lane had to be closed for several hours due to the spillage.

The driver was the only person in the truck at the time of the crash.

Police say there were multiple vehicle crashes reported in the same area at the time.

The incident was under investigation. Police encourage anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Kyle Cotnoir at 603-277-0089.