Beet-Cured Salmon

Original Recipe by @AnnaRossiOfficial

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 lb center cut filet of salmon, scaled and pin bones removed
  • 4 large beets, root, and stems removed and thoroughly scrubbed
  • 1 cup kosher salt
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp dill pollen (optional) 
  • 1 tsp peppercorns (optional)
  • 1 tsp juniper berries (optional)

PREPARATION

  1. Use a box grater to coarsely grate beets and place them in a large mixing bowl.  CHEF TIP: Beets can be messy and stain your skin, clothes, and work surface. Grate beets in a deep sink or lay newspaper down on your work surface to avoid staining.  
  2. With tongs or a wooden spoon, stir in salt, sugar, and seasoning to the shredded beets until the mixture is sandy and a little juicy.
  3. Use a glass Tupperware container slightly larger than the filet of salmon to cure the fish.  Begin by lining about 1” of beet mixture on the bottom of the container.  Place the salmon, skin side down on top of the beets. Pack more beet mixture along the sides and top of the salmon, covering evenly.  Place the cover on the container and refrigerate for 2-3 days. 
  4. To serve, remove the salmon from the beet mixture and rinse quickly under cold water. Discard the beet mixture. Pat dry and slice the salmon at a 45* angle, turning the knife gently when you reach the skin to gently remove it. Enjoy!
