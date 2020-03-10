Photos: World Landmarks Before and After Coronavirus Outbreak

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on cities and landmarks worldwide can now be seen from space from Mecca to Beijing.  Maxar Technologies has been closely monitoring multiple locations around the world as the coronavirus continues to spread and has released a series of satellite imagery to compare the activity in certain locations before and after the virus.

Satellite images ©2020 Maxar Technologies

Wuhan, China - Toll Plaza

Wuhan, China - Hospital

Tiananmen Square, China

Tokyo, Japan - Disneyland

Mecca, Saudi Arabia - Great Mosque

