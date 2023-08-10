Before and after satellite photos show devastating aftermath of Maui's deadly wildfires

The wildfires sweeping across Maui are some of the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years

By Nina Lin

Wildfires devastated parts of Hawaii's Maui island on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the blazes destroying hundreds of buildings, displacing hundreds of families and killing at least 36.

Satellite photos provided by imaging company Maxar show Lahaina Town – once a kingdom capital and the former home of King Kamehamaha III – reduced to ashes on Maui's West Side. The fires did not spare Lahaina Harbor, according to town updates, nor did it leave its beloved banyan tree uncharred.

Click here for all updates on the Maui wildfires, and here to learn how to help those impacted by the fires.

