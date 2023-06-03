Bicyclist Dies of Injuries After Crash in Torrington, Conn.

A bicyclist who was in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle in Torrington on Friday has died.

Police said the crash happened on Winsted Road near Machuga Road just after 9 a.m.

The bicyclist’s injuries were described by police on Friday as life-threatening.

Due to the extent of injury, the female bicyclist, identified as 47-year-old Shawn Kiefer, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. Kiefer later died of her injuries.

Authorities said Kiefer was thrown from her bicycle due to the collision. She was traveling southbound on Winsted Road when the accident happened.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Torrington Police Department at (860) 489-2000.