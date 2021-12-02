Immigration

Biden Administration to Restart Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico' Policy

The program will start again in border towns as soon as next week, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News

In this March 20, 2020, file photo, asylum seekers stand for a headcount at a makeshift migrant camp in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico.
The Biden administration will restart the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy following a deal with the Mexican government, a person familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, requires migrants seeking asylum to wait outside the United States for their immigration court hearings.

Biden had ended the program when he took office this year, calling it inhumane because of the violence migrants faced waiting in Mexico for their court hearings. But Texas and Missouri officials sued the administration in April over the suspension of the program, and a federal judge in Texas ordered its reinstatement pending the outcome of the lawsuit in August. The administration fought the order but lost in federal appeals court and the Supreme Court before agreeing to comply with the court’s order.

The program will start again in border towns as soon as next week, the source said. The Washington Post first reported the agreement to restart the policy.

One of President Biden's first actions on taking the White House was to begin winding down the Trump Administration's Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as its "Remain in Mexico" policy. NBCLX Contributors Martin Markovits and Alex Luchsinger traveled to Mexico to see the experience through the eyes of two women attempting to gain asylum in the U.S.

ImmigrationMexicoUS-Mexico Border
