Biden confuses Taylor Swift with Britney Spears in remarks on his 81st birthday

President Joe Biden mixed up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears in remarks Monday during the White House’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony, which happened to fall on the president’s 81st birthday.

He was in the midst of pardoning two turkeys, Liberty and Bell, when he mistakenly used the name Britney in an apparent reference to Swift’s current international tour.

“Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles,” Biden said. “You could say it’s even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or Britney’s tour. She’s down, it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now.”

Swift performed Sunday night in Brazil after postponing her Saturday show because of extreme heat in the country. Spears is currently not on tour.

The White House did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment on Biden’s apparent mix-up, which comes as voters express concerns in polling about his age.

