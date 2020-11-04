Biden, Congressional Incumbents Projected to Win Conn. Election as Vote Count Continues

As Tuesday turned into Wednesday, the election results in Connecticut -- even with possibly the highest voter turnout in decades -- appeared to be much more clear than the national electoral picture. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, is projected by NBC News to win the state, defeating President Donald Trump in Connecticut.

Nationally, there are still a number of swing states to be called. With eight states still yet to be called, neither President Donald Trump nor former Vice President Joe Biden has the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont reacted to the results in the general election.

In Connecticut, with 59% of the precincts reporting as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Biden held a lead of 59% to 39% with just under 200,000 votes separating the candidates.

"We do have clarity here in terms of Connecticut," Gov. Ned Lamont said at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I think that the vote yesterday happened peacefully. No intimidation, no questions, no people refusing to wear masks. People voted, they voted in extraordinarily great numbers which I’m thankful, they voted safely."

“The last thing this country needed is the confusion you see with an absolutely deadlocked 50-50 race. The only advice I have is give it a couple days, we’re gonna work through this," Lamont added.

In the races for the U.S. House of Representatives. NBC News projects that all five incumbents - John Larson, Joe Courtney, Rosa DeLauro, Jahana Hayes and Jim Hines - will win re-election and return to Washington.

At 12:10 a.m., Hayes said she would not be making any further comment on the election while she waited for more numbers to come in, though said she was feeling optimistic.

My campaign continues to monitor the vote count in precincts across the district and our internal numbers look very encouraging. At this time however, I am going to wait for all votes to be tallied before making any additional comments on the election. — Jahana Hayes (@JahanaHayesCT) November 4, 2020

The Democrats are expected to retain control of the House, according to NBC News.

Absentee Ballots in Connecticut

Approximately 659,000 people in Connecticut tried absentee voting this election, many for the first time, due to the pandemic.

Election officials said for the most part, it went off without a hitch.

More than 9,000 people voter by absentee ballot in Waterbury for the 2020 election, compared to 2,000 in the 2016 presidential election and 600 of those ballots were returned on Tuesday. The process is underway to count the ballots from Tuesday to make sure the person didn't vote in person.

While some locations, like Hartford, got its absentee ballot counting done election night, a number of towns and cities will come back Wednesday for more processing and tabulating, including Waterbury, New Britain, Stamford, and West Hartford.

"Our country did the right thing by having these absentee ballots, just like we did here in the state of Connecticut," Lamont said. "Our country did the right thing by in the middle of this pandemic not forcing older people -- or those with preexisting conditions or those most at risk or those feeling they were most at risk -- they were still allowed to vote by absentee ballot. Give them the right to have their vote counted. Give them a couple of extra days to have their vote counted."

Live Election Results