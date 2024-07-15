Decision 2024

Biden says his ‘mental acuity has been pretty damn good' in defending his decision to stay in the race

Biden sat for an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt that was scheduled as he sought to push back calls for him to exit the race.

By Peter Nicholas | NBC News

After tempering attacks on Donald Trump following Saturday’s assassination attempt, President Joe Biden plunged back into campaign mode Monday, defending his decision to remain in the race despite calls for him to exit.

In an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt, Biden at times grew combative and said he isn't leaving the race even though some Democratic leaders have expressed fears that he can't win.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

To see more of the interview, watch “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT. or check your local listings.

“I’m old,” Biden said. “But I’m only three years older than Trump, number one. And number two, my mental acuity has been pretty damn good. I’ve gotten more done than any president has in a long time in three-and-a-half years. I’m willing to be judged on that.”

“I understand why people say, ‘God, he’s 81 years old. Whoa. What’s he gonna be when he’s 83 years old, 84 years?’ It’s a legitimate question to ask."

Decision 2024 4 hours ago

Who is JD Vance? Things to know about Donald Trump's pick for vice president

2024 RNC Milwaukee 11 hours ago

Live updates: Trump announces Vance as VP pick; Biden defends call to stay in race

Biden’s interview is the latest in a series of events, rallies and Q&As he’s done since his dismal performance during his debate with Trump on June 27. Alarmed by his halting delivery, some Democratic lawmakers have questioned whether he has the vigor needed to carry the fight against Trump.

Biden reiterated in the interview that he’s staying put.

Democratic voters picked him to head the ticket during the primary season, he said.

“I listen to them,” he said.

Holt asked the president who he consults when it comes to issues like remaining in the race or dropping out.

“Me,” Biden said. “I’ve been doing this a long time.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us