Biden Speaks With Zelenskyy, Discusses Aid and Security

Leigh Vogel/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss ongoing efforts to impose economic costs on Russia and to speed U.S. military, humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine.

The White House said the pair also discussed talks between Russia and Ukraine during the more than 30-minute call early Sunday in Ukraine, but offered no additional details.

Zelenskyy said on Twitter the two presidents discussed security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

