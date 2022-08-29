Biden to Give Prime-Time Speech on ‘Soul of the Nation' as Voters Prepare to Cast Midterm Ballots

President Joe Biden plans to deliver a prime-time speech this week on how America’s “rights and freedoms are still under attack,” returning to the core message of his 2020 campaign as Americans are getting ready to vote in the November midterm elections.

A White House official said Thursday's address would focus on “the continued battle for the soul of the nation” and show how the president sees the central argument of his 2020 candidacy remains as salient as ever with the midterm elections coming into clearer focus.

The president will lay out how America’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake, the official said

President Biden addressed recent abortion rights protests while on a bike ride near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Sunday

