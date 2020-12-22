Dr. Miguel Cardona

Biden to Name Connecticut's Miguel Cardona as Education Secretary Pick

Miguel Cardona, the Connecticut Commissioner of Education, is one of President-elect Joe Biden's picks for Secretary of Education.
Connecticut State Department of Education

President-elect Joe Biden will name Connecticut education commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona as his pick for Secretary of Education, according to NBC News.

Sources familiar with the president-elect's decision tell NBC News that no offer has been made to Commissioner Cardona yet.

Dr. Cardona was appointed education commissioner by Gov. Ned Lamont in August 2019. He has led Connecticut's efforts to keep schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping students and educators safe.

A lifelong Meriden resident, Cardona began his career as an elementary school teacher in Meriden and then served as a school principal for 10 years.

During the campaign, Biden said he would choose an education secretary who taught in public schools.

There is no word on when an official announcement on Cardona will be made.

Dr. Miguel Cardona
