Bill in Vermont Would Decriminalize Prostitution

A Vermont lawmaker hopes to make prostitution safer and remove the stigma that often prevents sex workers from seeking police protection and health care.

A bill introduced last month by Rep. Selene Colburn would decriminalize prostitution, while the state would maintain its laws against sex trafficking.

But Colburn thinks a related proposal will have a better chance at movement this year. It would give immunity to people who were victims of or witnessed a crime while engaged in prostitution or sex trafficking so they can report it to law enforcement.

The push in Vermont is part of a small but growing movement to decriminalize prostitution.

