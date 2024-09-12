Space Exploration

SpaceX's Polaris mission crew to attempt first all-civilian spacewalk

Their spacewalk is set to occur at 5:58 a.m. ET after it was delayed a few hours, and last around 20 minutes.

By Marcia Dunn | The Associated Press and NBC News

Four private citizens orbiting Earth in a SpaceX capsule are set to perform the first all-civilian spacewalk on Thursday morning.

Billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, retired Air Force Lt. Col. Scott “Kidd” Poteet, and SpaceX engineers Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon are the crew of the Polaris Dawn mission, which launched into space Tuesday to begin a five-day flight.

Isaacman and a SpaceX engineer will take turns emerging from their capsule hundreds of miles above Earth, sticking close to the hatch. Two other crew members will remain strapped in their seats.

Isaacman teamed up with SpaceX for the first commercial spacewalk to test out new spacesuits.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Space Exploration
