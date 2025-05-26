Billy Joel's wife shared a message from the iconic musician's Instagram page Monday, thanking fans for their love and support amid her husband's brain disorder diagnosis.

Joel, 76, canceled his upcoming concert dates Friday and shared he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH, a condition in which cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain.

Alexis Roderick Joel said Monday that their family is "so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received."

The condition has been "exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance," said a statement posted on Joel's Instagram on Friday. It is most commonly diagnosed in older adults, usually around age 70.

Joel is receiving treatment for the condition, including "specific physical therapy," the statement said. Doctors told NBC News that NPH is often treatable and can even be reversed.

"Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world," Roderick Joel continued. "We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future."

The message accompanied a photo of the couple with their two young daughters, Della and Remy.

Joel's diagnosis comes after a February fall during a show in Uncasville, Connecticut. A video posted to TikTok showed Joel throwing his microphone and microphone stand into the crowd before losing his balance and falling onto his side. He then rolled onto his back, paused and attempted to stand up on his own.

It is not clear if this fall was related to the NPH diagnosis, and doctors said no one knows what causes the condition.

NPH can cause memory loss, bladder control issues and trouble walking. Oftentimes, patients are diagnosed after seeing a doctor over concerns that they are developing dementia.

Joel's ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, also shared her well-wishes for the "Piano Man" singer over the weekend in an Instagram post featuring videos of Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, at a recent concert.

"You turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison," Brinkley wrote in the post. "I'm sure I'm speaking for everyone in that room when I say, please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight, you're OUR piano man. And we're always in the mood for your melodies. And we all hope you're feeling alright!"

