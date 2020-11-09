us naval academy

Black Woman to Lead Naval Academy's Brigade for First Time

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will be the commander for the spring semester

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber
U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Burke

A Black woman will lead fellow students at the U.S. Naval Academy for the first time, taking the top student leadership role of brigade commander, the academy announced Monday.

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will be the commander for the spring semester, according to a news release from the academy.

Brigade commander is the highest leadership position within the student body. The semester-long position is selected through an application and interview process by senior leadership and the commandant’s staff.

Barber, of Lake Forest, Illinois, is a mechanical engineering major and aspires to commission as a Marine Corps ground officer, according to the release.

Barber will be the 16th woman selected for brigade commander in the 44 years women have been attending the academy. The academy selected its first female brigade commander in 1991.

Associated Press/NBC Washington

