Block Island asking visitors not to travel there after massive fire

Block Island is asking visitors not to travel there after a massive fire at the Harborside Inn on Block Island was put out by fire authorities overnight.

At least four ladder trucks and around 50 firefighters were flown in to help take down the fire on Water Street, according to WJAR.

It took the authorities around six hours to put out the flames and the fire was contained to just one building.

The roof of the inn caved in at around 1:30 a.m.

"Block Island has a fire department on the island, but this is the first time we've actually had to respond there," said South Kingstown Deputy Fire Chief Tom Bradley to WJAR.

The island released an emergency advisory alert after everyone was evacuated from the inn.