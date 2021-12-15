myles cosgrove

Board Upholds Firing of Ex-Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor

Cosgrove, who was fired in January, fired 16 shots into Taylor's apartment March 13, 2020.

Protesters gather around a memorial for Breonna Taylor at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 13, 2021. Today marked the one year anniversary of her death.
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

A police merit board on Wednesday upheld the firing of former Louisville Police Officer Myles Cosgrove, who fatally shot Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency room technician, while executing a no-knock search warrant.

Cosgrove, who was fired in January, fired 16 shots into Taylor's apartment March 13, 2020. Taylor’s home was raided in a narcotics investigation of her former boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Her family has said Glover lived in a different part of the city and was already in police custody when Taylor’s home was raided.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

myles cosgroveBreonna Taylor
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us