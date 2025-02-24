New York City

At least 3 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes off New York City

Two victims were last said to be hospitalized in critical condition following Sunday's accident

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Investigators are expected to return to the scene Monday where a boat capsized off Staten Island, killing at least three people, during a sunny but chilly afternoon the day before.

Five people were pulled from the water -- and crews are looking for a sixth -- when the U.S. Coast Guard, FDNY and NYPD responded to a distress call in the Ambrose Channel around 12 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Four of them were unconscious. Three people died and two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition. There was no immediate update on their status Monday.

Officials say one person appears to be unaccounted for. The identities of the victims have not been released. A cause of the accident is under investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

New York CityStaten Island
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us